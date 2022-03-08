Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 9360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

