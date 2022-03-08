Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CDR. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE:CDR opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.40.
About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
