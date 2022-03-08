Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Celcuity (Get Rating)
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
