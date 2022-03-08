Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,026 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $206,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,712. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.