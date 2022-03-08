Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,712. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.