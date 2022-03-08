Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.89. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.64.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.