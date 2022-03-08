Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000712 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

