Centrifuge Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $97.95 million and approximately $870,758.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.68 or 0.06663322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.52 or 0.99702796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,220,383 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.