Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $28.36

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $27.28. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 82,558 shares trading hands.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.