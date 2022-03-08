Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,834,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 377,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.77. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

