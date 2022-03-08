Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 98,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

