Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

