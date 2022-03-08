Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.82. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.