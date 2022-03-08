Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last 90 days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

