Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.60. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.