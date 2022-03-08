Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 2,328.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

