Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 487 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.