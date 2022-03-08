Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $358,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $662.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $810.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $659.30 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

