Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 19,115 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $17.85.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.