Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Shares of BNS opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

