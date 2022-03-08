Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.