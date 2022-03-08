Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000.
Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.