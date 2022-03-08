Cetera Investment Advisers Has $305,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exponent were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 264.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

