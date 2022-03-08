Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $311,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLQT stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

