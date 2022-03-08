Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,560 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.