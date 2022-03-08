Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,497 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VCV opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.