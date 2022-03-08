Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

