Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.