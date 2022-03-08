Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 20,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHNG opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

