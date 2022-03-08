Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

PRFZ stock opened at $175.41 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $167.30 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.35.

