Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $395,343,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 162,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

