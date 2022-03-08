Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.49

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 6337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

