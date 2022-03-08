Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $279.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $227.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average of $311.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

