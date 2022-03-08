Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

