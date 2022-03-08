Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 330,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,091. The stock has a market cap of $519.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

