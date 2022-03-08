Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.