Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.15.
In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
