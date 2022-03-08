China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.79

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.