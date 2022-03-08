China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.79

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.