Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

