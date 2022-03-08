Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

