CIBC Increases Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$45.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$40.73 on Friday. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$34.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

In other Winpak news, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,587,802. Also, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$92,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,775. Insiders purchased 10,670 shares of company stock valued at $386,372 over the last quarter.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

