CIBC Trims Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$26.02 and a one year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.