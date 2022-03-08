Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,707 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

