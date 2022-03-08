Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 128,515 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.11.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

