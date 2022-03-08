Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citizens were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 163.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIA opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70.

CIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

