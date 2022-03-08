Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Civeo alerts:

NYSE CVEO opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of -154.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,397 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.