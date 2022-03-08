Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $23.38. Clarus shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 8,525 shares traded.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $823.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

