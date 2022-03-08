Clear Street LLC Invests $95,000 in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFTA. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,841,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,800,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,895,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFTA stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

