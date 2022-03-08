Clear Street LLC Makes New $94.12 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 320,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,116,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,132,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $536.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

