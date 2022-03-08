Clear Street LLC Purchases New Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Pathfinder Acquisition comprises about 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFDR remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,093. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

