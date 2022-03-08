Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 8,980 Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

