CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $235.73 on Monday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

